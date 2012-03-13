BRIEF-MPS Infotecnics says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO
* Says Rahul Meena resigns as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Shares of Natco Pharma Ltd rose 3.7 percent, gaining for a second consecutive session, after Germany's Bayer was forced to grant a compulsory license for its cancer treatment drug to the Indian firm.
The move could set a precedent for domestic generic drugmakers to win licenses for costly medicines in India, an analyst said. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Says geographies covered by the agreement initially include Indian sub continent and Japan Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s27S7E) Further company coverage: