Shares in construction company NCC Ltd fell as much as 18.75 percent, after the company posted a net loss of 103.2 million rupees for October-December.. Kotak Securities downgraded NCC post earnings to accumulate from buy as reported revenues were lower than its estimates and operating margins were impacted by higher costs and lower-than-expected execution. The brokerage expects the stock to underperform till order inflow and execution improve and interest rates start declining. At 11.12 a.m, the stock was down 8.69 percent at 56.20 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)