*Shares in Nestle India fall 2 percent, a day after the company says net profit in the Jan-March quarter rose 7.8 percent from a year ago, disappointing investors. * Nomura says Nestle's profits missed estimates, but adds input costs have started to ease and will help lift margins over then next couple of quarters. * Nomura adds Nestle remains one of its key long-term picks in the sector, but maintains its "Neutral" rating, with target price at 4,345 rupees vs Nestle's 4,936 rupees closing price on Wednesday. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)