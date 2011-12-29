India's 50-share Nifty Index needs to cross the crucial
resistance of 4,800 before strength can come in the market in
January series, says technical analysts. "Nifty had bounced in a
A-B-C corrective pattern last week and is now expected to trade
lower with resistance around the 20-daily moving average (DMA),
that is 4792, which will act as a very crucial resistance in the
immediate run," said sharekhan in a note. Some strength can be
expected only above 4,800, said Hitesh Sheth, vice-president of
technical research at brokerage Prabhudas Liladhar, adding
chances of turning up the weekly trend were dim. "On the upside,
we reiterate that the 20 Day exponential moving average of
4800-4820 remains to be a strong resistance," said Sameet Chavan
of Angel Broking. On the fundamental side, events that can
dictate the direction of the markets next month include
"corporate earnings, latest economic data, RBI's policy action
and trends in global markets," says Amar Ambani, head of
research, IIFL. At 3:22 p:m, Nifty was down 1.28 percent at
4,645.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)