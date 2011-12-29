India's 50-share Nifty Index needs to cross the crucial resistance of 4,800 before strength can come in the market in January series, says technical analysts. "Nifty had bounced in a A-B-C corrective pattern last week and is now expected to trade lower with resistance around the 20-daily moving average (DMA), that is 4792, which will act as a very crucial resistance in the immediate run," said sharekhan in a note. Some strength can be expected only above 4,800, said Hitesh Sheth, vice-president of technical research at brokerage Prabhudas Liladhar, adding chances of turning up the weekly trend were dim. "On the upside, we reiterate that the 20 Day exponential moving average of 4800-4820 remains to be a strong resistance," said Sameet Chavan of Angel Broking. On the fundamental side, events that can dictate the direction of the markets next month include "corporate earnings, latest economic data, RBI's policy action and trends in global markets," says Amar Ambani, head of research, IIFL. At 3:22 p:m, Nifty was down 1.28 percent at 4,645. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)