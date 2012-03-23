India's 50-share index Nifty rose 0.9 in afternoon trade in low volumes on Friday, recovering from steep losses in the previous session as software service exporters such as Infosys gained after global rival Accenture raised its profit outlook for the year.

Banks and other blue chips such as Reliance Industries also advanced after their steep falls in the previous session, but the Nifty was still headed for a fall of around 1 percent for the week, its fifth consecutive weekly loss.

Traders found comfort after foreign investors remained net buyers in the previous session, easing worries that global risk aversion and domestic political uncertainty would spark selling.

"Indian shares are recovering on the back of short covering as FII flow optimism continued," said R.K Gupta, managing director at Taurus Mutual Fund. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)