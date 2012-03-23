India's 50-share index Nifty rose 0.9 in afternoon trade
in low volumes on Friday, recovering from steep losses in the
previous session as software service exporters such as Infosys
gained after global rival Accenture raised its profit
outlook for the year.
Banks and other blue chips such as Reliance Industries
also advanced after their steep falls in the previous
session, but the Nifty was still headed for a fall of around 1
percent for the week, its fifth consecutive weekly loss.
Traders found comfort after foreign investors remained net
buyers in the previous session, easing worries that global risk
aversion and domestic political uncertainty would spark selling.
"Indian shares are recovering on the back of short covering
as FII flow optimism continued," said R.K Gupta, managing
director at Taurus Mutual Fund.
