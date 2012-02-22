Deutsche Bank has downgraded NTPC Ltd, India's top power producer, to 'hold' from 'buy' citing execution delays, challenges in coal logistics and "unanticipated policy changes" as risks for the state-run company. The German bank said that it saw "limited upside" to its 12-month target of 190 rupees for NTPC shares. The stock was trading down 0.5 percent at 185.30 rupees by 11:28 a.m., while the broader Mumbai market was down 0.17 percent. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Harish Nambiar)