* Shares in Oberoi Realty gains 2 percent after saying net profit rose 5 percent to 1.37 billion Indian rupees ($26.04 million) in the Jan-March quarter. * That marks a 41 percent jump from the Oct-Dec quarter, however. * CLSA says results reflect "strong execution" and a pickup in sales, adds it expects a "potential announcement on a new land deal," which will trigger more share gains in near-term. * Oberoi remains CLSA's top pick in the Indian property sector. * Oberoi shares have surged 26.6 percent this year as of Wednesday's close vs 12.5 percent in broader Nifty. ($1 = 52.6050 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)