US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
* State-run Indian oil stocks rally on local media reports the government has agreed in principle to price diesel market-determined. * "In principal (this) is a big dream, I don't see this 'til 2014. We are estimating a maximum 3-5 rupees hike in this fiscal year," said Ashutosh Bhardwaj, senior analyst at Nirmal Bang's institutional equities division. * Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.1 percent, HPCL rose 0.9 percent, and Indian Oil Corp rise 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.