* State-run Indian oil stocks rally on local media reports the government has agreed in principle to price diesel market-determined. * "In principal (this) is a big dream, I don't see this 'til 2014. We are estimating a maximum 3-5 rupees hike in this fiscal year," said Ashutosh Bhardwaj, senior analyst at Nirmal Bang's institutional equities division. * Bharat Petroleum Corp gains 2.1 percent, HPCL rose 0.9 percent, and Indian Oil Corp rise 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)