Shares of state-owned oil marketing companies rose after crude futures plunged the most in nearly three months on Wednesday after Italy's borrowing costs skyrocketed, renewing fears about the euro zone's debt crisis, two dealers said. . Crude futures were little changed on Thursday after OPEC oil producers agreed to an output target of 30 million barrels per day, ratifying current production near 3-year highs.. At 11:26 a.m, Bharat Petroleum Corp was up 3.08 percent at 530.75 rupees, Hindustan Petroleum Corp 2.25 percent at 283.80 rupees and Indian Oil Corp was down 0.19 percent at 269.30 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)