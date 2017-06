Shares of state-run oil marketing firms fell in opening trades after a industry source told Reuters that Indian state refiners could cut retail prices of gasoline by about one rupee a litre, or 1.5 percent, as softening Singapore spot gasoline prices have offset the impact of a declining rupee.. At 9.18 a.m., shares of Hindustan Petroleum Corp were down 1.7 percent to 283.80 rupees, Bharat Petroleum Corp down 1.2 percent at 529 rupees and Indian Oil Corp. 1.02 percent lower at 266.10 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)