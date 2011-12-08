RBS has rated buy on all oil marketing companies as they are at the low end of their historical price-to-book-value bands, providing significant upside potential in the event of any change in sentiment. The rating for Bharat Petroleum Corp and Hindustan Petroleum Corp is an upgrade from 'hold' and for Indian Oil Corp it is a retention. The target price of BPCL has been raised to 650 rupees from 580 rupees and that of HPCL to 400 rupees from 370 rupees. There has been a "massive upgrade" to BPCL's gas reserves in Mozambique and, consequently, the implied value of its core business has plunged, it added. At 11.40 a.m, BPCL was at 551.60 rupees, up 0.38 percent, HPCL was at 289.45 rupees, down 1.08 percent, and IOC was at 265.85 rupees, down 0.62 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)