Daiwa has upgraded Oil and Natural Gas Corp to 'buy' from 'outperform' and has cut its 6-month target price to 300 rupees form 330 rupees on attractive valuations and sound earnings growth. ONGC should start benefiting from Rajasthan fields as royalties on crude oil produced in there are now cost recoverable and production is starting to rise, Daiwa said in a note. "The company has a number of projects under way with the aim of increasing its recovery of crude oil and gas over the long term," Daiwa added in its note. However the brokerage said it remains to be seen whether the projects will help lift ONGC's overall production or just substitute declines from mature fields. At 10.46 a.m shares were at 254.85 rupees, up 0.77 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)