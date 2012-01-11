Deutsche Bank says Petronet LNG and ONGC are its top picks in the India oil and gas space. Petronet is leveraged to the natural gas demand-supply deficit in the country and will be a key beneficiary of the deficit in domestic gas supply, the report says. "Higher LNG imports and capacity expansion will drive 23 percent compounded annual growth return in Petronet's earnings over FY12-14," the note says. ONGC, driven by increase in the retail price of diesel, should see an improvement in net crude realization from US$53.8/bbl in FY11 to US$60.8/bbl in FY14. "Any tangible progress towards the development of its gas discoveries in Daman and KG basin would also be positive for the stock," Deutsche added in its note. At 12.19 p.m., Petronet shares were up 1.23 percent at 164.80 rupees and ONGC was down 0.57 percent at 259.70 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)