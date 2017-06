Shares in Opto Circuits (India) rose 3.8 percent after the company posted a 31 percent rise in Oct-Dec net profit. . The company's board has also approved issue of 3 bonus shares for every 10 held. At 2.21 p.m, the stock was up 1.08 percent at 266.60 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)