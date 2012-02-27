Shares in Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
turned negative and fell as much as 5.45 percent after the
information technology solutions provider said it was not aware
of any delisting of its shares by its U.S.-based parent. "...
there is no such communication received or issued by the company
in this regard," it said in a statement. On Friday, the
company's shares closed 15.4 percent higher on market talk that
parent Oracle Corp was looking to delist the company's
shares at a premium. Oracle Corp holds an 80.39
percent stake in its India unit via its Mauritius subsidiary. At
1.26 p.m., the stock was down 3.46 percent at 2,494.40 rupees.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)