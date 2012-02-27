Shares in Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd turned negative and fell as much as 5.45 percent after the information technology solutions provider said it was not aware of any delisting of its shares by its U.S.-based parent. "... there is no such communication received or issued by the company in this regard," it said in a statement. On Friday, the company's shares closed 15.4 percent higher on market talk that parent Oracle Corp was looking to delist the company's shares at a premium. Oracle Corp holds an 80.39 percent stake in its India unit via its Mauritius subsidiary. At 1.26 p.m., the stock was down 3.46 percent at 2,494.40 rupees. (Reporting by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)