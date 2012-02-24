Shares in information technology solutions provider Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose as much as 14.6 percent on rumours that parent Oracle Corp was looking to delist the company at a premium, several dealers said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment. In a note released on Friday, brokerage Anand Rathi flagged Oracle Financial Services as one of several potential candidates for delisting. Oracle Corp holds an 80.39 percent stake in its India unit via its Mauritius subsidiary. At 12.06 p.m., the stock was up 9.3 percent at 2,420 rupees.