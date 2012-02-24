US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares in information technology solutions provider Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd rose as much as 14.6 percent on rumours that parent Oracle Corp was looking to delist the company at a premium, several dealers said. A company spokeswoman declined to comment. In a note released on Friday, brokerage Anand Rathi flagged Oracle Financial Services as one of several potential candidates for delisting. Oracle Corp holds an 80.39 percent stake in its India unit via its Mauritius subsidiary. At 12.06 p.m., the stock was up 9.3 percent at 2,420 rupees.
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.