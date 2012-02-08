Shares in Orchid Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals Ltd fell more than 10 percent after the drugmaker reported a loss of 101.2 million rupees in December quarter. The company's bottomline was hurt by foreign exchange loss of 490.7 million rupees, it said. Revenue growth of about 8 percent is much below industry levels of 15 percent and was disappointing, dealers said. At 3:07 p.m., the stock was down 8.4 percent at 173.6 rupees. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)