(Corrects to add dropped word in headline) Shares in Pantaloon Retail (India) fell after the company's December quarter net profit fell 72 percent. . JP Morgan downgraded the country's top retailer to 'underweight' from 'neutral' and cut its target price to 175 rupees from 190 rupees after the earnings announced late on Friday. "Pantaloon reported dismal performance for Q2FY12 with lower sales growth and much higher capital costs leading to core retail PAT of 135 million rupees... sharply below our and street estimates," JP Morgan said in a note. At 12.21 p.m , the stock was down 5.8 percent at 178.55 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)