Shares in Patni Computers rose as much as 11.2 percent after promoter U.S.-listed iGATE said it would delist the stock and fixed a floor price of 356.74 rupees. . In May 2011, iGATE had acquired Patni at 503.5 rupees a share. "We believe that the delisting is a good opportunity for the Patni minority shareholders to tender their shares and exit at a strategic premium to the fair value, we expect the delisting price to be closer to the previous open offer price of 500 rupees," IDFC Institutional Securities said in a note. At 10.07 a.m., the stock was at 420.10 rupees, up 8.11 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)