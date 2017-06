GoldmanSachs has terminated coverage of Patni Computer Systems mainly following parent IGate's intention to delist the stock. "We believe that the proposed delisting offer, patni's stock price may, in the near term be driven by developments of delisting process and could see suport at the floor price of 356.74 rupees, despite a muted business outlook," the investment banker said in a note. Goldman Sachs ends coverage of Patni at a 'sell' rating with a target price of 279 rupees. At 12.27 p.m, the stock was at 440.35 rupees up 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)