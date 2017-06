BNP Paribas upgraded Petronet LNG Ltd to "buy" from "hold" and raised its target price on the stock to 196 rupees from 171 rupees, citing higher utilization rates at its Dahej liquefied natural gas terminal in the western state of Gujarat . "Based on sensitivity to margins, utilization, and P/E, we see favourable risk reward at current price levels," BNP Paribas said in a note. At 3:14 p.m the stock was up 3.71 percent at 167.85 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)