(Refiles to fix headline) Shares in Power Fiance Corp Ltd rose as much as 2.2 percent as the fall in July-Sept net profit was lower than expected, dealers said. "PFC delivered net profit of 4.2 billion rupees, a 40 percent yoy decline, though ahead of our estimate of 3.4 billion rupees," IDFC Institutional Securities said in a note. Net interest margins increased 15 basis points on quarter to 4 percent led by a 20 bps rise in loan yields to 11.3 percent, it said. Gross NPAs remained stable sequentially. However, taking into account the forex loss 5.04 billion rupees in the quarter, the brokerage has downgraded earnings estimate for FY12 by 12%. At 11.38 a.m, the stock was at 166.35 rupees, up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)