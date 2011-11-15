GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares lag record Wall Street, cautious of Fed plans
* Asian equity markets mixed, little reaction to firmer China data
(Refiles to fix headline) Shares in Power Fiance Corp Ltd rose as much as 2.2 percent as the fall in July-Sept net profit was lower than expected, dealers said. "PFC delivered net profit of 4.2 billion rupees, a 40 percent yoy decline, though ahead of our estimate of 3.4 billion rupees," IDFC Institutional Securities said in a note. Net interest margins increased 15 basis points on quarter to 4 percent led by a 20 bps rise in loan yields to 11.3 percent, it said. Gross NPAs remained stable sequentially. However, taking into account the forex loss 5.04 billion rupees in the quarter, the brokerage has downgraded earnings estimate for FY12 by 12%. At 11.38 a.m, the stock was at 166.35 rupees, up 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)
路透6月13日 - 汤森路透已与有华尔街背景的聊天服务公司Symphony Communication Services结盟，使用户可顺畅地聊天和分享数据，缔造出一个更加与彭博难分伯仲的竞争对手。