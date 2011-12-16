Shares of power sector lenders Power Finance Corp. (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corp. (REC) rose on media reports a government panel has recommended setting up of a special purpose vehicle to buy bad debts of distribution companies. The panel was set up to look into the financial health of power distribution companies. "If Shunglu Committee recommendations are implemented, then this would be another important milestone for state utilities," said Deutsche Bank in a note. At 10:38 a.m, shares of PFC were up 1.51 percent at 158.40 rupees and REC 1.07 percent at 180.20 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)