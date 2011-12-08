(Refiles to fix typo in headline) Shares in Piramal Healthcare rose as much as 3.6 percent after Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of its unit Indiareit Fund Advisors said it was expecting to exit two investments totaling 1.75 billion-2 billion rupees by June, two dealers said.. The stock provisionally closed at 381.50 rupees, up 3.53 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)