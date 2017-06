Shares in Punjab National Bank turned negative and fell as much as 3.7 percent after third-quarter earnings missed market expectations and net non-performing assets rose. . The state-run lender's net NPA as of Dec. 31 was 1.11 percent from 0.72 percent a year earlier. Provisions increased to 9.46 billion rupees from 7.13 billion rupees a year ago. At 2.01 p.m, the stock was down 2.77 percent at 929.40 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)