* Shares in Indian regional lender Punjab National Bank fall 2.5 percent to its lowest level since early January after reporting a rise in non-performing assets in its Jan-March earnings. * Net interest income at 33.1 billion rupees ($621.89 million) was below market expectations of 37.05 billion rupees, traders say. ($1 = 53.2250 Indian rupees) (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com)