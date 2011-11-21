Standard Chartered has downgraded Punjab National Bank
to 'in-line' from 'outperform' and cut price target to 930
rupees from 1,130 due to the sharp rise in restructured loans in
second quarter FY12. "While operating earnings and slippage for
PNB were better than expected, there was a sharp rise in
restructured loans," StanChart said in a note. Separately, it
also downgraded Shriram Transport to 'in-line' from
'outperform', cut target price to 510 rupees from 800 rupees
due to continuous downward revision in loan growth guidance by
management over the last three quarters, weak second quarter and
regulatory risks. "We do not see positive triggers even after
the correction," the note said. At 1.57 p.m., shares in Punjab
National Bank were at 865.05 rupees, down 1.37 percent and
Shriram Transport shares were 3.78 percent down at 504.55
rupees.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)