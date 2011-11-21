Standard Chartered has downgraded Punjab National Bank to 'in-line' from 'outperform' and cut price target to 930 rupees from 1,130 due to the sharp rise in restructured loans in second quarter FY12. "While operating earnings and slippage for PNB were better than expected, there was a sharp rise in restructured loans," StanChart said in a note. Separately, it also downgraded Shriram Transport to 'in-line' from 'outperform', cut target price to 510 rupees from 800 rupees due to continuous downward revision in loan growth guidance by management over the last three quarters, weak second quarter and regulatory risks. "We do not see positive triggers even after the correction," the note said. At 1.57 p.m., shares in Punjab National Bank were at 865.05 rupees, down 1.37 percent and Shriram Transport shares were 3.78 percent down at 504.55 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)