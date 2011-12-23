Goldman Sachs has cut the target prices of Indian power
generating firms across the board by up to 61 percent citing an
earnings hit for the segment from a depreciating rupee, high
fuel costs and delays in capacity additions. "The margins of
Adani Power, Lanco Infratech, JSW Energy
and KSK Energy will be negatively impacted
as these companies depend fully or partly on imported coal,
which is denominated in USD and most of their power purchase
agreement do not provide for cost pass through mechanism,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note. The merchant banker said the
impact is largely non-cash in nature, as most of companies
except for Adani Power, have repayment obligations starting
after FY13. Tata Power's Mundra plant is hedged and
remains its top pick as it is trading at 35 percent discount to
its existing assets, it added.
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)