Goldman Sachs has cut the target prices of Indian power generating firms across the board by up to 61 percent citing an earnings hit for the segment from a depreciating rupee, high fuel costs and delays in capacity additions. "The margins of Adani Power, Lanco Infratech, JSW Energy and KSK Energy will be negatively impacted as these companies depend fully or partly on imported coal, which is denominated in USD and most of their power purchase agreement do not provide for cost pass through mechanism," Goldman Sachs said in a note. The merchant banker said the impact is largely non-cash in nature, as most of companies except for Adani Power, have repayment obligations starting after FY13. Tata Power's Mundra plant is hedged and remains its top pick as it is trading at 35 percent discount to its existing assets, it added. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)