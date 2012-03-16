Shares in power producers were trading higher ahead of the budget on Friday on a newspaper report the government will auction 16 coal blocks to power producers, raising hopes of improved access to coal, traders said.

The report in Economic Times on Friday said the power companies will get to bid for 8,165 million tonnes of coal reserves, citing a government official.

Shares in Tata power, , GVK Power, Reliance Power, AND Adani Power were among the morning's gainers. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rafael Nam)