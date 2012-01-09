India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares in construction firm Pratibha Industries Ltd jumped as much as 10.56 percent after the company said it has received orders worth 7.72 billion rupees. The balance order book of the company stands at 65.68 billion rupees as on end December, the company said in a statement. At 10.15 a.m the stock was up 7.53 percent at 40.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: