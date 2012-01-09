Shares in construction firm Pratibha Industries Ltd jumped as much as 10.56 percent after the company said it has received orders worth 7.72 billion rupees. The balance order book of the company stands at 65.68 billion rupees as on end December, the company said in a statement. At 10.15 a.m the stock was up 7.53 percent at 40.90 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)