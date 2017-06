Shares in construction and infrastructure firm Punj Lloyd rose as much as 4.88 percent after it said on Thursday it has won two orders -- $54 million road project in Kenya and an 810-million-rupee project in northern India. The stock has risen 9.06 percent in the last two session. At 10.51 a.m shares were at 41.50 rupees, up 3.88 percent, while its the near month futures contract <PUJLZ1:NS> were was trading 4.57 percent higher at 41.20 rupees, indicating fresh long positions. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Harish Nambiar)