Shares in engineering and construction firm Punj Lloyd rose as much as 6.4 percent in early trades, a day after the company posted a more than expected profit of 703.4 million rupees for December quarter, dealers said. The profit was boosted by other income of 3.2 billion rupees, which includes 1.88 billion rupees from units. At 10.17 a.m., the stock was up 2.5 percent at 61.30 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)