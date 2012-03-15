Railway-related stocks dropped for a second day as a proposed fare hike for passengers ignited a political crisis, adding to the wariness of stock investors who had expected more specific beneficial measures would be unveiled in the ministry's budget.

India's railway minister looked set to quit after a storm broke out over his move to raise passenger fares, unveiled on Wednesday, underscoring the government's inability to take unpopular policy steps.

Shares of companies that get business or orders from Indian railways, including Kalindee Rail Nirman Engineers, Texamco Rail and Engineering. Titagarh Wagons , Kernex Microsystems India were down 5 to 7 percent each. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)