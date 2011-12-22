UBS has cut target price of Ranbaxy Laboratories to 450 rupees from 490 rupees and has maintained 'neutral' rating after the drugmaker said on Wednesday it would make a $500 million provision related to a probe by the U.S. Justice Department. "We believe consent decree will result in a fairly painful and long-drawn process in terms of coming back on to the market with all currently import-banned products," UBS said in a note. Separately, Macquarie has cut target price of Ranbaxy to 500 rupees from 545 rupees and maintained 'outperform' rating. "Though the provision is on the higher side, we think it does help put legacy issues behind and will be a long-term positive for Ranbaxy," Macquarie said in a note. On Wednesday, Daiichi Sankyo Co, Japan's No.3 drugmaker, cut its annual profit forecast for Indian unit Ranbaxy by 48 percent. . At 10.10 a.m, Ranbaxy shares were at 412.90 rupees, up 1.38 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; editing by Malini Menon)