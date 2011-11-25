(Corrects percent figure in the first sentence to 4 percent from 8.32 percent) Shares of Ranbaxy Laboratories gained more than 4 percent as the launch date for its generic version of Pfizer's $10-billion-a-year cholesterol lowering drug Lipitor comes near, said two institutional sales persons. Lipitor's patent protection expires on Nov. 30, after which two new versions of the drug are expected to be sold by Ranbaxy and Watson Pharmaceuticals. They are expected to be the only competitors for six months, after which a number of other copycats may enter the market. At 9:48 a.m., shares of Ranbaxy were up 2.44 percent, at 440 rupees. (Reporting By Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)