Shares in Ranbaxy Laboratories fell in opening trades as the drugmaker did not announce a final settlement with U.S. FDA over launch of the copy-cat version of cholesterol lowering drug Lipitor that loses patent on Wednesday, dealers said. "There is no clarity on Lipitor generic or on plant re-approvals along with the quantum of fine payable by Ranbaxy Labs," Deutsche bank said in a note. Lipitor is the world's largest selling drug that clocked sales of more than $10 billion last year for Pfizer. Ranbaxy and Watson Pharma are the only two companies allowed to sell Lipitor's generic version in the U.S. for six months after November 30. At 10.03 a.m. shares were at 433 rupees down 4.29 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)