UBS has downgraded Ranbaxy Laboratories to 'neutral' from 'buy' and has cut target price to 490 rupees from 550 rupees. "The co. didn't comment on whether they entered into a tie-up with Teva as a fall back option or there were some other potential pressures facing the co. The company also did not get approval for Caduet," UBS said in a note. "We cut our Lipitor EPS estimate by 50 percent to 15 rupees over the 6 months exclusivity period," it added, indicating it expects Ranbaxy's core business earnings could continue to be under pressure. At 1.49 p.m shares were at 435.80 rupees down 1.88 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)