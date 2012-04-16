Shares in sectors sensitive to interest rates rose on expectations that data out later in the morning would show weakening inflation, allowing the central bank to cut interest rates for the first time in three years on Tuesday.

Banks and real estate developers led gains, but other sectors also benefited from the rising expectations of a cut in the repo rate.

Auto makers and two-wheeler stocks were among the day's gainers, with Hero Motocorp up 0.4 percent and Bajaj Auto up 0.9 percent.

Infrastructure stocks also rose, with Punj Lloyd and IRB Infrastructure each gaining 1.6 percent as higher interest rates have dented the companies balance sheets in recent months. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rafael Nam)