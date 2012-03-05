Shares in apparel maker Raymond Ltd rose as much as 7.1 percent after the Economic Times newspaper reported private equity arm of luxury products group LVMH was negotiating to invest about $150 million in the company's arm Raymond Apparel, dealers said. L Capital, the fund, would pick up 10 to 20 percent stake, the report said, quoting two sources. 10:08 a.m, shares of Raymond were up 4.46 percent at 366.20 rupees. (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)