Shares of Phoenix Mills were up as much as 11.2 percent, after the government's move allowing foreign direct investment in multi-brand retail chains, dealers said. Phoenix Mills is up on hopes that this move could lead to full occupancy in its existing facilities, says Hiten Gala, senior manager - advisory, Sharekhan. Apart from Phoenix Mills, real estate companies such as DLF, Unitech and Oberoi Realty are also most likely to gain from the move, Gala said. Real estate players have slowed down plans to build malls and shopping complex over few years, but may look to revise plans going forward, he added. At 10.05 a.m., the Realty Index erased earlier losses to rise 2.37 percent to 1,594.87 points. DLF was at 204.15 rupees, 3.01 percent, Unitech at 23.95 rupees, down 0.42 percent, and Oberoi Realty up 0.46 percent at 217 rupees. Phoenix Mills was at 203.75 rupees, up 9.68 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)