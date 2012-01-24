India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares in real estate firms rose on Tuesday after India's central bank cut cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points to ease tight liquidity, signaling a beginning of reversal in interest rate cycle, analysts said. India's largest listed developer DLF, Unitech Ltd, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd and Sobha Developers were up 0.5-6.7 percent. At 1.54 p.m, the real estate index was up 1.78 percent at 1,752.54 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: