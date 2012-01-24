Shares in real estate firms rose on Tuesday after India's central bank cut cash reserve ratio for banks by 50 basis points to ease tight liquidity, signaling a beginning of reversal in interest rate cycle, analysts said. India's largest listed developer DLF, Unitech Ltd, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd and Sobha Developers were up 0.5-6.7 percent. At 1.54 p.m, the real estate index was up 1.78 percent at 1,752.54 points. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)