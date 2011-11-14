Shares in Reliance Capital were trading lower after the company post market hours on Friday recorded a 70 percent decline in Sept quarter consolidated net profit.. Weak markets and high interest rates are impacting all their businesses that reflected in the significant stress on the AMC, retail lending and securities businesses, JPMorgan said in a note. At 9.51 a.m., the stock was at 351.80 rupees, down 2.06 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Rajesh Pandathil)