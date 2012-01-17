Shares Of Reliance Communications rose as much as 5.7 percent on Tuesday, after India's No. 2 mobile operator said it has tied up refinancing for its outstanding foreign currency convertible bonds of $1.18 billion. The announcement, of refinancing of outstanding FCCBs, due for redemption on March 1, "would address one of the key reasons for nervousness on the stock," Barclays said in a research note. The loan tenor of 7 years, interest rate of 5 percent and the profile of the lenders -Industrial and Commercial Bank of China , China Development Bank Corp and Exim Bank - are all "additional positives", the brokerage said, adding the move is likely to resolve "short-term liquidity problems" of Reliance Communications. Barclays said it maintains overweight rating on Reliance Communications with a target price of 130 rupees. At 1.50 p.m., the stock was up 3.24 percent at 89.20 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)