US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies Reliance Power and Reliance Communications fell by more than 2 percent each after the National Stock Exchange excluded the two from its benchmark Nifty-50 share index, starting from April 27.
On the flip side, their replacements in the index, Asian paints and Bank Of Baroda, rose after the announcement.
For full NSE release, double click: link.reuters.com/kyd27s
(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.