Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group (ADAG) companies Reliance Power and Reliance Communications fell by more than 2 percent each after the National Stock Exchange excluded the two from its benchmark Nifty-50 share index, starting from April 27.

On the flip side, their replacements in the index, Asian paints and Bank Of Baroda, rose after the announcement.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra)