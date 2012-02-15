India's Reliance Industries' KG-D6 facility located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh is pictured in this undated handout photo. REUTERS/Reliance Industries/Handout

Reuters Market Eye - HSBC downgrades Reliance Industries(RELI.NS) to 'underweight' from 'neutral' in view of the recent stock run-up in response to its buyback announcement.

Reliance's existing upstream(exploration) and downstream (refinery) businesses are under pressure owing to falling gas production and a decrease in downstream margins and the trend is expected to continue in near term, HSBC said in a note.

Gas production for Reliance is expected to fall further for at least another year in absence of any maintenance/workover, the report said. The bank maintains target price for Reliance at 800 rupees.

(Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)