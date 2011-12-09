Nomura has downgraded Reliance Industries (RIL) to 'neutral' from 'buy' and cut its target price to 870 rupees from 1,060 rupees mainly due to worsening exploration and production (E&P) newsflow and declining refining margins. "With RIL seeking arbitration (on the government's plan to limit cost recovery), the E&P impasse has exacerbated. The arbitration process could be long, and in the interim new work may halt," Nomura said in note. It sees margin weakness to continue with likely weak winter gasoline demand and low naphtha feedstock demand. "We cut our GRM estimate for RIL by 11-16% to US$8.5/8.3/8.0/bbl for FY12/13/14F, respectively," it said. At 9.39 a.m shares were at 760.85 rupees down 2.29 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)