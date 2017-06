JM Financial has downgraded Reliance Industries to 'hold' from 'buy' and has cut target price to 850 rupees from 1,015 rupees mainly due to reducing refining margins and lower than expected exploration and production volumes from KG. "We cut our refining margin for FY13 to $7.5/bbl and introduce FY14 estimated GRM of $9/bbl on economic slowdown and decline in light-heavy spreads," the investment bank said in a note. It added that every $1 per barrel impact on gross refining margins will impact Reliance's current estimated net profit by 13 billion rupees or about 8 percent. At 10.01 a.m., shares were at 766.40 rupees, up 0.72 percent. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra; Editing by Subhadip Sircar)