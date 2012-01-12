India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
HSBC has cut the target price for Reliance Industries (RIL)to 800 rupees from 870 rupees while maintaining a 'neutral' rating as it expects gas production to decline and reach half its previous peak of 60 mmscmd before ramping up. It did not expect petrochemical margin to improve in the near-term, given the weak demand outlook and saw continued fall in gas production with no maintenance work planned to arrest the decline, HSBC said in a note. It also expects RIL to report sequentially lower earnings in the next two quarters. At 12.47 p.m shares were down 0.8 percent at 742.35 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: