* Shares in Indian energy conglomerate Reliance Industries fall 1.6 percent to 697.25 rupees after it cut estimates for proven gas reserves in its Indian blocks. * JP Morgan warns of a potential "political stand-off" between Reliance Industries and the government after India's Petroleum Ministry ruled against the company's petition to recover more than $1 billion of its KG basin investments. * The fund house expect earnings growth for Reliance to be constrained, maintains its "underweight" rating on the stock with a price target of 650 rupees by March 2013.