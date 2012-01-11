India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
Shares in Reliance Infrastructure rose as much as 3.4 percent on news that the company has completed the 6 billion rupee, 90 km Trichy-Dindigul road widening project in Tamil Nadu and that toll collections would start from Wednesday, dealers said. The contract, executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, has a concession period of 30 years, the company said in an email to Reuters. This move is EBITDA-positive for FY13, dealers said. At 12.50 p.m., the shares were up 2.8 percent at 409.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Softbank Group Corp has reached a broad agreement to combine Flipkart with Snapdeal - Nikkei Source text: (http://s.nikkei.com/2tdBrm8) Further company coverage: