Shares in Reliance Infrastructure rose as much as 3.4 percent on news that the company has completed the 6 billion rupee, 90 km Trichy-Dindigul road widening project in Tamil Nadu and that toll collections would start from Wednesday, dealers said. The contract, executed on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis, has a concession period of 30 years, the company said in an email to Reuters. This move is EBITDA-positive for FY13, dealers said. At 12.50 p.m., the shares were up 2.8 percent at 409.50 rupees. (Reporting by Manoj Dharra and Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Ted Kerr)